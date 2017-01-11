Olamide Has The Right Source With ‘Pepper Dem’

African Rap Act - Olamide Adedeji a.k.a Baddo New Album is topping Charts........ Pepper Dem carries Olamide Glory Album with the leading streaming & download numbers. The record traffic to the Album website – http://www.thegloryalbum.com and getting airplay on New York’s number one radio station Power 105.1 by top American Disc Jockey – DJ Norie, Olamide Album is destined to break records for an Afrobeat artist.

The 6th studio album released less than a month ago has risen to the top of all music charts globally with no sign of slowing down anytime soon. Olamide who is known for his artistic deliverance of lyrics to consulate the melody his fans gravitate to made it clear that this project titled 'The Glory" is simply to take it back to the streets.

When its all said and done, it takes one track perhaps the leading track of an album to indicate the direction or how successful an album will be. In less than a month since the super star dropped his latest project, the numbers are titling toward Pepper Dem as the fan favorite.

The album which is available on www.thegloryalbum.com is a 16 track compilation of hits back to back like the rapper would say. These tracks featured one of the rappers very good friend, Phyno, industry juggernaut Burnaboy , sensational Davolee & a few others. With other certified hits such as ‘Who You Epp’ and ‘Omo Wobe Anthem’ on this tracklist, Olamide fans have decided ‘Pepper Dem’ is how they want to rock their 2017.

Still topping charts on major streaming platforms worldwide including MTN Music+, Spotify & iTunes. Olamide “The Glory” album remains the only Nigerian artist spotted on iTunes top 10 list world genre category.

Many have called this masterpiece the best work to date from superstar rapper who once again shut down the city of Lagos at his annual concert - OLIC3, bringing the city to a standstill!