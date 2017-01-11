Sometimes, when we see some certain set of humans created by God, we are left with no choice but to thank God for being the most creative doctor.

Recently, Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, who is currently in a movie set, was left with no choice but to act along with a man that looks like a woman and she kept wondering how he managed to look like a woman that he almost had fallen milk factory.

She was even confused at first before she was told that he was a male and not female so she decided to share it with her fans to help out in the guess.