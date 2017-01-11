Actor, Kenneth Okolie Proposes to his US Lover

Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okolie, is finally engaged to his long time US base lover, Jessica Nwakah, after having good time with for a while to know if she will make it as a wife material.

The actor cum model popped the question to Jessica recently to usher in the New Year as they even spent the Christmas celebration together and one could see how happy they are together.

Kenneth is now counting down to when he will eventually settled down while leaving his friends behind in the bachelor life as it has not been easy for him doing the cooking and washing alone while also rushing to movie location.