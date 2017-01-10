If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Foreign | 10 January 2017

Look at The Animal Singer, Yvonne Chaka Chaka Found at her Door Step

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

South African singer, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, has been enjoying a private life and a happy home while she now attends executive events as she also mentors young ones in her society.

The legendary singer loves hanging out with family and friends which is part of what is making her look her youthful age despite being 50.

Yvonne was surprise recently when she woke up to her door step to find an animal staring at her even while she picked her phone to take a photograph of it as it did not bother running but pose for the picture.

Maybe its something else but looking at the animal, that seems to look like a squirrel.


