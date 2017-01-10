2K17 Opening Mixtape
DJ Faruq of TrfMuzik Ent. drop this sensational mixtape for the new year 2017 titled: "2K17 OPENING MIXTAPE". This Mix tracklist filled with naija Hip Hop Prayerful, Praise and ThanksGiving Songs. Enough inspiration to face 2017.
00. Intro. Dj Faruq
01. Lil Kesh - Semilore
02. Timaya - Hallelujah
03. Jaywon - This Year
04. Dammykrane - Amin
05. Wande Coal - Jehovah
06. Dbanj - If No Be God
07. Wizkid - Ojuelegba
08. Humblesmith ft. Davido - Osinachi (Remix)
09. Adekunle Gold - Pick UP
10. Reekado Banks Ft Sarkodie - Oluwa Ni Remix
11. Olamide - Eleda Mi
12. Oritse Femi - Awoo Ewaa
13. Reekado Banks - Standard
14. Wizkid - Baba Nla
15. Phyno Ft Olamide - Fada Fada
16. Timaya Ft Flavour - MONEY
17. Tiwa Savage Ft - Olamide Standing Ovation
18. Abobolais - Aquella Heure Acte
19. Kiss Daniel - Mama
20. Tekno - Pana
21. Dj Enimoney Ft Olamide - Oya Dab
22. Da Grin - Thank GOD
Follow On IG & Twitter: @deejayfaruq @deejay_faruq
Download Here:
http://www.hulkshare.com/4nrpq6kl8fi8
