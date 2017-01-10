DJ Faruq of TrfMuzik Ent. drop this sensational mixtape for the new year 2017 titled: "2K17 OPENING MIXTAPE". This Mix tracklist filled with naija Hip Hop Prayerful, Praise and ThanksGiving Songs. Enough inspiration to face 2017.

00. Intro. Dj Faruq

01. Lil Kesh - Semilore

02. Timaya - Hallelujah

03. Jaywon - This Year

04. Dammykrane - Amin

05. Wande Coal - Jehovah

06. Dbanj - If No Be God

07. Wizkid - Ojuelegba

08. Humblesmith ft. Davido - Osinachi (Remix)

09. Adekunle Gold - Pick UP

10. Reekado Banks Ft Sarkodie - Oluwa Ni Remix

11. Olamide - Eleda Mi

12. Oritse Femi - Awoo Ewaa

13. Reekado Banks - Standard

14. Wizkid - Baba Nla

15. Phyno Ft Olamide - Fada Fada

16. Timaya Ft Flavour - MONEY

17. Tiwa Savage Ft - Olamide Standing Ovation

18. Abobolais - Aquella Heure Acte

19. Kiss Daniel - Mama

20. Tekno - Pana

21. Dj Enimoney Ft Olamide - Oya Dab

22. Da Grin - Thank GOD

