Music: HOTICE---JASE @IamHotice  

​HOTICE is a talented artist always exited about singing for his maker

More About HOTICE..he's an over night singer that left the mass speechless with his credible lyrics.. Making them believe in him

which this fast rising act HOTICE titled "JASE". The type of music that takes you from your current state into a conscious mind. Produced by Prod by geezy Sound.

Watch out for the Album coming soon Download, Listen and Enjoy!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamhotice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ iamhotice

FaceBook: https://web.facebook.com/ iamhotice

DOWNLOAD

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/168721