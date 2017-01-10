If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

AMEBO | 10 January 2017 11:13 CET

You Can Insult me but I keep Making More Money…Kcee Replies Haters

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Five Star music act, Kcee, is seriously balling hard and he is never bothered about the negative things been said about him since nobody owns his life.

The singer recently shared a picture of himself carrying a bag filled with money precisely dollars and knowing that he will be lashed by fans, made it clear that he is making his money while people keep talking.

According to him, “Shut up! I'm still making the money in bags Keep talking while I keep balling God is greater than we all.”


