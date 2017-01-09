Ras Kuuku ,Ak Songstress ,Ebony ,Luther,Jupitar & OthersThrill Patrons At Bass Awards 2016
The 2016 Bass Awards was lit with amazing live performances from outstanding Ghanaian reggae and Dancehall Musicians.
The event which was organized by Bullhaus Entertainment and Solid Multimedia kicked off at 10.15 PM with Jupitar opening up the show his electrifying performance.
Ak Songstress,Luther,Fancy Gadam,Ebony and Kamyleon didn't fail to deliver as usual with their implausible stage craft as Ras Kuuku kept the entire crowd on their feet.
Bass Awards seeks to honour and award Ghanaian and African talents putting reggae and dancehall music on the map.
Source: Jullie Jay-Kanz
Check out Photos below
Photo credit: Elorm Beenie
