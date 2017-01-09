Actress, Bukky Wright Sends Men Salivating in Public

It is not easy for one the age of Nollywood actress, Bukky Wright, to still look good the way she is as she recently looked stunning in her new photos.

The actress is one of many who does not like talking too much and of recent, she has been trying to maintain a silent lifestyle which has actually been paying off for her.

Taking a close look at these pictures, you will agree with me that she is indeed a beauty to behold any day with or without make-up.

To a large extent, I think she is both beautiful both in the outside and in the inside, no wonder at her age, men are still disturbing her but boss lady has other things to deal with.