Gospel singer, Frank Edwards Gets Blocked After Planning to Share Bibles on Facebook

Gospel singer, Frank Edwards, is currently not happy with the way his plans was cut short by popular social media site, facebook after he had made a promise to give out Bibles to some of his fans.

The singer after making the announcement was shocked when his account got blocked for about two months now.

According to him, “2 months ago I promised on facebook live I was gonna send few copies of Bibles to some soul I won. Next day facebook closed my account. I no longer use facebook for over two months now.”

He has come out now to show off the Bibles he was about to share to people which is now dumped in his house starring at him. “Now all the Bible's I wanted to share dumped here in my house.”