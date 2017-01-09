Popular Nigerian Philanthropist, Kokun Pays Hospital Bills of Patients in Luth

Popular Nigerian philanthropist, Kokun, has made it known to Nigerians and others alike that the wealth acquired on earth does not mean anything to human lives as we shall depart this world leaving them behind.

Kokun, who has made is giving lifestyle a regular one recently stepped out to Lagos state University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) where he paid the medical bills of some people in the clinic.

He stated that the main reason why we are here on earth is to be there for others to make the world a safe place rather than ignore our fellow brothers in need.

According to him, “This life is Vanity. Off to Lasuth and Luth to pay anonymous medical bills. This is the only reason while we here on earth to make each other feel safe. It’s another beautiful Monday, Today we would be visiting hospitals and paying some medical bills for anonymous patient at lasuth and luth General hospital. When you win and the other fellow loses, what do you see? A losing face. There is great joy in losing and making the other person win and have a happy face. Who will be the happiest person? The one who brings happiness to others.”