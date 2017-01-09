Specially Made To Blast Street And Every Corner Of The Street. Filled With Fast Beat Danceable Songs. Still From The House Of TRFMUZIK ENTERTAINMENT.

DOWNLOAD, ENJOY AND SHARE!

00. Intro. Ace Dj R-jay

01. Abobolaise. A Quelle Heure Acte2

02. Dj Malvado Ft Uhuru. Zenze

03. Small Doctor. Penalty

04. Flex B. Umbele

05. Yemex Ft Mahoota. Cyprigold

06. Da Boy Ft Terry G. Bolenbe Remix

07. Rudy Omoibile. La Plate

08. Qdot Ft Lil Kesh. Lallalu

09. Junior Boy Ft 9ice. Irapada

10. Seriki Ft Olamide. Somebody

11. 2T-Boyz Ft Seriki& Small Doctor. Customer Dada Ni

12. Slimcase. Majeomo

13. Small Doctor. Sobotone

14. Legely. Life Goes On

15. Terry G. Nonsense

16. Rudy Omoibile. Pate Obo

17. Ege. Ajasare

18. Bolo J Ft Olamide. Ponkinyon

19. Wande Coal. Kiss Your Hand

20. Patoranking. Park Well

21. Stomryzino. Psycho Kingdon

22. Olamide. Stupid Love

23. Wizkid. Azonto

24. Reminisce. Kako Bi Chicken

25. X Project Ft Konga. Lori Le

26. Easy Okosun. Jaiye Jaiye

Follow On IG & Twitter: @DJR_JAY @Easyokosuns

Download Here:

http://www.hulkshare.com/md9rtku401z4