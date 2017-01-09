Ace DJ R-jay On This Again: "Street Anthem Mixtape"
Specially Made To Blast Street And Every Corner Of The Street. Filled With Fast Beat Danceable Songs. Still From The House Of TRFMUZIK ENTERTAINMENT.
DOWNLOAD, ENJOY AND SHARE!
00. Intro. Ace Dj R-jay
01. Abobolaise. A Quelle Heure Acte2
02. Dj Malvado Ft Uhuru. Zenze
03. Small Doctor. Penalty
04. Flex B. Umbele
05. Yemex Ft Mahoota. Cyprigold
06. Da Boy Ft Terry G. Bolenbe Remix
07. Rudy Omoibile. La Plate
08. Qdot Ft Lil Kesh. Lallalu
09. Junior Boy Ft 9ice. Irapada
10. Seriki Ft Olamide. Somebody
11. 2T-Boyz Ft Seriki& Small Doctor. Customer Dada Ni
12. Slimcase. Majeomo
13. Small Doctor. Sobotone
14. Legely. Life Goes On
15. Terry G. Nonsense
16. Rudy Omoibile. Pate Obo
17. Ege. Ajasare
18. Bolo J Ft Olamide. Ponkinyon
19. Wande Coal. Kiss Your Hand
20. Patoranking. Park Well
21. Stomryzino. Psycho Kingdon
22. Olamide. Stupid Love
23. Wizkid. Azonto
24. Reminisce. Kako Bi Chicken
25. X Project Ft Konga. Lori Le
26. Easy Okosun. Jaiye Jaiye
Follow On IG & Twitter: @DJR_JAY @Easyokosuns
Download Here:
http://www.hulkshare.com/md9rtku401z4
New Releases