Actress, Ejine Okoroafor Creates Scene While Celebrating Birthday (photos)

Nollywood actress, Ejine Okoroafor, has created a serious scene as the she is planning to overthrow her colleague, Cossy Orjiakor, when it comes to largest milk factory.

The actress over the weekend turned a year older and her melons got the attention of everyone who were there to celebrate with her.

She sure attracted comments from fans who pointed it clearly to her that she is indeed blessed among women.

With what she is blessed with, actress, Cossy will have to step aside for a new queen.