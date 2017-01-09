If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

MUSIC: Funky Fresh----"Ase" (Prod. H'Tee)

By Campus Breed

BAG Entertainment Front Man Funky Fresh (@Officialfunky_f) returns back with another Brand new hot single after the successful release of Badt Like Dat which as already been known on the street as #Raggabo.

This new Lovely tune "ASE", Produced by H'Tee, M&M by Indomix.

Download and enjoy the lovely sound
Enjoy.
DOWNLOAD LINK:
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/cxfq96n945/Funky_Fresh_-_Ase_Prod._HTee_.mp3

MY NOTJUSTOK LINK:
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/168346


Is good to dialogua than killing
By: B B

