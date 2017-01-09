BAG Entertainment Front Man Funky Fresh (@Officialfunky_f) returns back with another Brand new hot single after the successful release of Badt Like Dat which as already been known on the street as #Raggabo.

This new Lovely tune "ASE", Produced by H'Tee, M&M by Indomix.

Download and enjoy the lovely sound

Enjoy.

DOWNLOAD LINK:

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/cxfq96n945/Funky_Fresh_-_Ase_Prod._HTee_.mp3

MY NOTJUSTOK LINK:

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/168346