“We are in for the ladies not the money” – Vibe Squad

It seems Afrobeat music group, Vibe Squad is not seeing the business side of their talent, rather, the pleasure that comes with it.

According to Wizzy, a member of the group, there are various ways and means to make money from music but for now, they are in to entertain the ladies.

My team and I have a lot of things for the world but for now our attention is on the ladies. We want to entertain them, make them feel special, give them the best of us as far as music is concerned and above all, give them songs that relate to their daily lives. Wizzy stated.

Adding to it, DeeVS said the group is not focused on making money from music at the moment because they believe with their talent, they will achieve more than any amount they can dream of.

We have the dream of Adele, Jay Z, Puff Daddy and the rest, where we will be making millions of dollars from every single we drop to the world. But currently, our target is to win the ladies over and so far so good. We have some curvaceous ladies loving our new sound.

Kelvin added that Vibe Squad’s fanbase is predominantly female and as such it is only wise they make music which caters to them.

Vibe Squad dropped their latest collaboration with Bisa Kdei a few days ago and the song is doing well on radio, TV and online platforms.

They are currently in Ghana promoting their new track called “Fabom” which means ‘”join together” in the Akan language.

You can watch the video for Fabom featuring Bisa Kdei below.



But wait, who thinks of women over money?