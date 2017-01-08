Personal Princess Diana Letter Sells For Nearly $4,000

Letters sent by Britain's late Princess Diana — including one in which she described a young Prince Harry as being “constantly in trouble” while at boarding school — sold for thousands of pounds at an auction Thursday.

The six handwritten notes were sent to Cyril Dickman, a former head steward at Buckingham Palace, during the 1980s and 1990s.

In one, sent five days after Harry's birth in September 1984, Diana thanked Dickman for a card he sent during what she called “this particularly happy time” and described how affectionate Prince William was toward his baby brother.

“William adores his little brother and spends the entire time swamping Harry with an endless supply of hugs and kisses, hardly letting the parents near!” she wrote.

Diana added that she was overwhelmed by the reaction to Harry's birth.

“I can hardly breathe for the mass of flowers that are arriving here!” she said.

That note, which had been expected to fetch up to 600 pounds ($745), sold for 3,200 pounds ($3,975), Cheffins auction house in Cambridge said.

In another letter, written in 1992, Diana said both her sons were enjoying boarding school, “although Harry is constantly in trouble!”

Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

The letters were part of a collection that included about 40 royal memorabilia items. The auction house, said bidding took place online and in the saleroom, with bids from Australia, Japan and America.

Other items include photos and Christmas cards from various members of Britain's royal family, and a boxed piece of cake from Queen Elizabeth II's wedding in 1947.

PAGESIX