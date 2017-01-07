A Woman Can Only pray for 30 Minutes, Men Don’t be Stingy…Mama Ajasco Warns

Popular Nollywood actress, Moji Oyetayo better known as Mama Ajasco, has joined some of her colleagues who have been very vocal about marriages these days to air her views on what it takes to have a good home.

Moji has had her fair share of what a failed marriage is all about having stayed for about 11 years now without remarrying and she decided to share some knowledge with those going into union.

She wrote 10 important things to think of before accepting to take that lifelong decision, read below;

10 IMPORTANT LESSONS ON MARRIAGE

1. EVERYONE YOU MARRY HAS A WEAKNESS

Only God has no weakness. Every rose flower has its own thorn. If you focus too much on your spouse’s weakness, you can’t get the best out of his/her strength.

2. EVERYONE YOU MARRY HAS A DARK HISTORY

No one is an angel; therefore, avoid digging into each other’s past. What matters is the present life of your partner. Old things are passed away. Try to forgive and forget. The past can’t be changed. So focus on the present and the future!

3. EVERY MARRIAGE HAS IT’S OWN CHALLENGES

Marriage is not a bed of roses. Every shining marriage has gone through its own test of hot and excruciating fire. True love is proved in time of challenge. Fight for your marriage! Make up your mind to stay with your spouse in time of needs. Remember this is the vow you made on your wedding day!

4. EVERY MARRIAGE HAS DIFFERENT LEVELS OF SUCCESS

Don’t compare your marriage to anyone! We can never be equal, some will be far in front and others far behind. To avoid marriage stresses, be patient, work hard and with time, your marriage dreams shall come true.

5. TO MARRY IS TO DECLARE A WAR

When you marry, you must declare a war against enemies of marriage. Some of the enemies of marriage are: Ignorance, Prayerlessness, Unforgiveness, Adultery, Third Party Influence, Stinginess, Stubbornness, Lack of Love, Rudeness, Wife battery, Laziness, Divorce etc. Be ready to fight to maintain your marriage zone.

6. THERE IS NO PERFECT MARRIAGE

There is no ready-made marriage anywhere. Marriage is hard work, volunteer yourself and perfect it daily. Marriage is like a MOTOR CAR with a gear oil, gear box, etc. If these parts are not properly maintained, the car will break down somewhere along the road and expose the occupant to unhealthy circumstances. – Many of us are careless about our marriage… Are you? If you are, please pay attention to your marriage.

7. GOD CANNOT GIVE YOU THE COMPLETE PERSON YOU DESIRE

God gives you, him or her in the form of raw materials in order for you to mould what you desire. You may desire a woman who can pray for 1 hour but your wife can only pray for 30 minutes. With your love, prayer