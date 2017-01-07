If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Behind The Scence | 7 January 2017 07:32 CET

Actor, Odunlade Adekola Gets Ear 'Surgery' (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola, is currently on another movie set where he is not playing his usual comic roles where he uses abusive words but this time, it is a touching movie that will make viewers cry but learn.

The actor is currently on the set the movie titled ‘AGATHA’ which is being produced by actor, Segun Onogungbe, who also dabbles as the director also has, actress Eniola Ajao and many others featured in it.

Checkout some behind the scenes shots of what to expect in the main movie once it’s out.


Behind The Scence

"SOME LESSONS OF LIFE CANNOT BE THOUGHT. THEY MUST BE LIVED TO BE WELL UNDERSTOOD"
By: NANA QWAMY BAMFO

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists