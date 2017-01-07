Getting Pregnant for Davido was Grace of God…Sophia Momodu Brags

If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Nollywood Media | 7 January 2017 07:11 CET

Everyone has made one form of mistake or the other in life but the ability to move on with life and learn is what matters most and for singer, Davido’s babymama, Sophia Momdu, life is just too short to cry.

Last year Sophia and Davido along with her uncle, Dele Momodu, engaged themselves in public tongue lashing and names calling in public over the custody of their child, Imade, which did not go down well with each personality.

Thank God there is peace now and all doing well but for Sophia, recalling the past now believes that rather than see what happened as a shame, it turned out to be grace which found her.

In her words, “Grace means that all of your mistakes now serve a purpose instead of serving shame.”


