Actor, John Okafor set to Take Part in First Big Brother Naija Show

Comic Nollywood actor, John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu, Can be very playful and sometimes one cannot predict when he is saying the truth.

The actor got his fans surprised when he disclosed that he will be taking part in the first ever GOTV Big Brother Naija, which will be starting on the 22nd of January, 2017.

The event which is known as ‘Big Brother Naija’ will have 12 strangers, staying and battling together for 11 weeks in one house where the winner will eventually emerge.

If this is through that he will be taking part then he sure needs our prayers to sail through because the house will be filled with fun.