If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

‘In the closet’ | 7 January 2017 07:08 CET

Actor, John Okafor set to Take Part in First Big Brother Naija Show

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Comic Nollywood actor, John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu, Can be very playful and sometimes one cannot predict when he is saying the truth.

The actor got his fans surprised when he disclosed that he will be taking part in the first ever GOTV Big Brother Naija, which will be starting on the 22nd of January, 2017.

The event which is known as ‘Big Brother Naija’ will have 12 strangers, staying and battling together for 11 weeks in one house where the winner will eventually emerge.

If this is through that he will be taking part then he sure needs our prayers to sail through because the house will be filled with fun.


‘In the closet’

Life is what happen to you while you are too busy planning others.
By: savior Michel @yungs

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists