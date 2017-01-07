If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

If My Spoken English is Poor, No Problem Then…Mercy Aigbe Reacts to BON Awards

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry, has finally reacted to various claims that she refused to host or attend the Best of Nollywood (BON) awards because she is not vast with her spoken English.

The actress, along with comedian Okey Bakassi was mearnt to host the event but to the surprise of many, she was nowhere to be found and this led to various speculations.

Reacting on the issue, the actress stated that she chose not to talk about it because everyone is entitled to their opinion and if they claim her spoken English is bad then it’s all good.

Speaking with punch newspaper, she said, “I would not speak on why I was not at BON awards or why I did not host the event. I don’t care about what anybody says. If they say my spoken English is not fluent, that is their business. I do not speak fluently yet I have hosted various awards including City peoples Awards. People have watched my interviews on television and they listen to me speak on my social media accounts.”


