You are Such a Fool…Actress, Eniola Badmus Tell’s a Fan

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has chosen to be generous this New Year and as such, she decided to give out lots of her shoes by asking her fans interested to indicate.

Sure, she has lots of people who will gladly accept it and so the interested people started indicating until one of the fans told her that she shouldn’t have put up such post even she wants to give out her stuffs.

Trust madam Eniola, she just had to serve the fan with a clean response by letting him know that he is a fool.