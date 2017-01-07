If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Celebrities Birthday | 7 January 2017

Actor, Yul Edochie, Sola Kosoko are a Year Older

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

The New Year is really seeing many Nigerian entertainers celebrate their birthdays and the list already is uncountable.

Today, handsome Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and pretty actress, Sola Kosoko, are a year older and they can’t keep silent about how happy they are to be alive.

Both celebrities are doing fine in their acting careers and as good family members who are saddled with huge responsibilities.

Happy birthday to them.


