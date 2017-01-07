Actress, Funke Akindele Invests Millions to Float Record Label

It’s New Year and its business all the way for Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz, as they have just teamed up to give the likes of Mavin records, MMG Records, Kennis music and other record label a run for their money.

While having their house warming, the celebrity couple decided to share the good news that they have decided to launch a new record label, 'scene One.'

They unveiled the artistes like, Mo’Eazy, Ruby and Pearl (members of Gemstones), MartinsFeelz and Sonorous are the first batch of artistes signed to Scene One.

Not being able to hide her joy as she plans life with her hubby, the actress said, “When I met JJC, I loved his talent so much, so, I told him why don’t we have a record label. I don’t know anything about music. My husband is a good producer and singer. We went out to look for fresh talent and here we are today"