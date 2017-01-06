Hospital Throws Veteran Actor, Prince James out Over Debts

It is so sad that some Nigerian entertainers will be using expensive cars, hand bags, traveling to various countries and lavish millions yet the life of veteran Actor, Prince James, is still at stake.

News of the ailing actor keeps making headlines each week that passes by yet nothing has been done even as some of his colleagues still try to support him in their own little way and now the unplanned situation has occurred.

The actor has just been evicted from the hospital for inability to pay bills as promised by the hospital that has been housing him and his son has been on begging knees for well meaning Nigerians to come to his father’s aide.

Read the son’s appeal below;

GOOD MORNING NIGERIANS HOME AND ABROAD,I WANT TO SINCERELY THANK YOU, WHO HAVE DONATED TO SAVE MY FATHER'S LIFE,MY FAMILY AND I APPRECIATE YOU ALL,U WILL NEVER FALL ILL..AMEN.TODAY(JAN.3RD) IS A DAY I WILL NEVER FORGET IN MY LIFE AS WE HAVE BEEN ASKED TO LEAVE THE HOSPITAL DUE TO OUR INCCURED DEBTS,MY DREAM FOR MY FATHER TO SEE AND REGAIN BACK HIS HEALTH IS GETTING HOPLESS,WITH HEAVINESS IN MY SOUL I STILL PLEAD WITH THE GOOD PEOPLE OF NIGERIA TO SOW A SEED IN MY BELOVED FATHER'S LIFE,NOTHING IS TOO SMALL TO HELP...PLS I BEG OF YOU ALL..PLS KINDLY SUPPORT VIA PRINCE JAMES UCHE-ZENITHBANK-ACCT-1001063788 ...OR.. http://mk2.gofund.me/saveprincejamesucheteam?rcid=15d8 ....INFO CALL-TORINO EMEKA OJUKWU-08023200557...EJIRO OKURAME--08030519374. PLS LET 2017 BE OUR DADDY'S TESTIMONY YEAR...GOD BLESS YOU ALL...AMEN...#SAVEPRINCEJAMESUCHETEAM #CHIEFEJIROOKURAME. SIGNED--UCHE JNR JAMES UCHE.