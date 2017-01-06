Doing The Job of an Errand Boy Pays a Lot…Ubi Franklin Brags

Lots of Nigerian entertainers have sent their prayers out to comedian, Julius Agwu, who has been bed ridden for a while now but one which caught the fancy of many is that of Ubi Franklin.

The Tripple MG boss took out time to appreciate the comedian whom he worked for many years back as his personal assistant stating that he never knew that loyalty pays.

He made it clear that if not for God and the comedian, he wouldn’t have been able to come this far in the entertainment industry while wishing him speedy recovery.

“From the bottom of my Heart I want to appreciate this Man for Putting me on. I didn't know a PA could learn this fast From carrying your bag running around Lagos daily, setting up daily schedules to Ubifranklin of today In our Nigerian Entertainment Industry, Sir I am grateful And I Thank God For using you to Bless Me and show me the way in this industry many years Ago I remember working As your PA and had to handle people like comedian, Senator , funnybone, Dan d humourous etc today we have built a particular kind of friendship that's next to none some of us are married and we still looking for wife for funnybone. Get well soon Sir, Hope to see you back on your feet, Happy New Year to you and your Family I really appreciate you Get Well soon,” he wrote.