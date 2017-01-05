Alibaba Give Nigerians a Hearty New Year's Gift at 'January 1st Concert'

It was a night of unending boisterousness and laughter as hundreds of fans, A-list celebrities and socialites gathered for Alibaba's 'January 1st Concert', which held on the 1st of January, 2017 at EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The concert marked the third edition of the annual concert, which began in January 2014 and has since amassed favorable comments from Nigerians.

The night witnessed hilarious performances from a number of fast-rising comedians - giving them an avenue to showcase their ingrained talents.

The fast-rising comedians engaged in a competition titled 'Spontaneity' where the freestyle prowess of each contestant is tested by quipping about random words from the audience. After intense rounds of competitive humor, one of the contestants; Laff Doctor emerged winner, going home with a brand new car.

Popular comedians Gbenga Adeyinka, Teju Babyface, Bash, Seyi Law, AY, Nedu, Yibo Koko and Alibaba also took part in a freestyle roast, where each comedian is allowed to pick a topic on a provided list to roast.

Other comedians who performed on the night include Omobaba, Akpororo, Kenny Blaq, Grand Komanda, Woli Arole, Short family, and Comedian Wahala who imitated ex-first lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan.

Rapper Olamide, Niyola, Waje, Omawunmi, CDQ, Harry Song, Patoranking, Timaya and Ycee were among the musical acts that graced the stage to deliver stellar performances.

Honorary awards were also presented to highly revered personalities for their achievements and impact in the society.

A segment of the concert also witnessed fashion designers exert their skills; each given three hours to sew attires for volunteers in the audience; after which a winner was decided and rewarded with a brand new sewing machine worth N100, 000 and N300, 000.

Alibaba also made the night an unforgettable one has he frequently jested during the concert, inducing uncontrolled laughter from the audience each time.

Other talented artists, prestigious socialites and personalities in attendance include former First Lady of Lagos state Abimbola Fashola, season, Mary Akpobome, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Hafeez Oyetoro, Doris Simeon, Faithia Balogun, Nollywood actor RMD, 2face, Mercy Aigbe, Toyin Aimakhu, Yaw, and several others.