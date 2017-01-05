2017 Allegations: Actress, Ini Edo Engaged to Married Oil Magnate, Stanley Uzochukwu

Recently, fans have been observing an engagement ring on the finger of pretty Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, yet, they could not point a finger at a known face seen with her which could have possibly sold her out.

While the search light continues, there seems to be a clue base on viral allegations making the rounds that she is engaged to a married oil and gas magnate, Stanley Uzochukwu.

Reports claim that the actress allegedly snatched Stanley from Iren Tallen, who happens to be the man’s wife and mother of their four children.

Making the gist get messier, it was alleged that Stanley has moved out of their matrimonial home about four months ago into a rented apartment.

Further claims have it that her recent travel to Dubai where she was seen kissing Dolphin was sponsored by the oil tycoon.

Hmm, well, let’s keep our fingers crossed because this is getting interesting. This 2017, love must be found for all singles