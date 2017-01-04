New Releases | 4 January 2017 13:32 CET
FREE BEAT: Tekno's Rara Instrumental - Produced By AJ (Afrobank)
After Constant request and demand from fans, Ace Producer AJ of Afrobank Music Drops the instrumental Of Tekno's Rara as a New Year Gift to keep off 2017. Artistes here you have it.
Download and Judiciously utilized.
MY NOTJUST OK DOWNLOAD LINK:
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/166941
KIWI6 DOWNLOAD LINK:
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/24dmfrd84u/Tekno_s_Rara_Instreumental_-Produced_By_AJ_Afrobank_.mp3
