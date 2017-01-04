If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

New Releases | 4 January 2017 13:32 CET

FREE BEAT: Tekno's Rara Instrumental - Produced By AJ (Afrobank)

By MeanVIBEZ Media

Click for Full Image Size

After Constant request and demand from fans, Ace Producer AJ of Afrobank Music Drops the instrumental Of Tekno's Rara as a New Year Gift to keep off 2017. Artistes here you have it.

Download and Judiciously utilized.
MY NOTJUST OK DOWNLOAD LINK:
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/166941

KIWI6 DOWNLOAD LINK:
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/24dmfrd84u/Tekno_s_Rara_Instreumental_-Produced_By_AJ_Afrobank_.mp3


New Releases

