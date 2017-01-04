If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Nollywood Affairs | 4 January 2017 07:25 CET

Actor, Mc Carthy Nonwani Weds Long time Partner (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Wow, lots of events did go down during the festive period and while many were busy travelling Nollywood actor, Mc Carthy Nonwani, silently walked down the aisle with his pretty woman.

The actor has been entertaining his fans over the years and living a bachelor life while going to the market to do his cooking but it was time for him so bid farewell to such life.

He recently did the needful by officially taking his woman as his lifetime partner who will be the mother of his kids and supporting bone in his home.

The event saw some of his friends and industry colleagues turn up to show him love and trust actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, will never miss such occasion.


