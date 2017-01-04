If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Actress, Yvonne Nelson Pays Outgoing President, John Mahama a Visit

It’s countdown to the vacation of his Presidential office, Ghana's President, John Mahama, has been receiving various guest who have come to appreciate his works for the country since the beginning of his tenure and actress, Yvonne Nelson, is one of them.

The Ghanaian actress, on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the outgoing President, John Mahama and they were seen discussing very deeply and part of what they discussed was how to boost the country’s film industry.

President, John Mahama, has been one of many few leaders who can be easily accessed and he has been very accommodating and with the expiration of his tenure, some of his country citizens are already feeling his absence.


