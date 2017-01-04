Actress, Ngozi Ezeonu Angrily Grabs Manh00d in Public

It’s all about acting and ladies, will you be happy seeing another woman grab your man’s source of baby factory like what actress, Ngozi Ezeonu, did on this movie?

It is not easy though, but man must chop and in giving life to the script one must be ready to take the bull by the horn but seriously, give it to the pretty mama, Ngozi, she has the heart.

The actress was provoked by her husband after she caught him cheating with another lady and decided to teach him a lesson in the movie, ‘Symbol of LOVE.’

The movie has the likes of Yul Edochie, Queen Nwokoye, Ugezu J. Ugezu, Betty Bellor and others.