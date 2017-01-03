Actor, Kunle Afod Expecting 4th Baby

Popular Yoruba actor, Kunle Afod, is an expectant father and the actor could not hide his joy as he revealed the pregnant picture of his darling wife, Desola.

The actor has been one of many who have been flaunting his happy home and he is one actor that has not allowed any form of scandal to trail his career and his home.

All thanks to the fact that he has been able to place his family first above every other thing coupled with the fact that she also understands the nature of his job.

Kunle already has three lovely boys with his wife and he is hoping the next one on the way is going to be a female child to balance the home.