Funke Akindele Host Friends to Nice House Warming (photos)

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her hubby, JJC Skillz, are seriously having the best time of their lives as couples and no doubt, the two love birds deeply love each other.

Since getting married, they have shown the world how unique their love is and how they are ready to stay by each for the rest of their lives irrespective of what people say to them.

The year 2016 was not that rosy but they have been able to make remarkable successes like ending the year with a new home at Amen Estate.

Well, to begin the New Year in style, they decided to host friends and families to a nice house warming reception as many continued to hip praises on the hard work of the couple.

The likes of Kate Henshaw, Toke Makinwa, and others were in attendance.