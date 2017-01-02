What is it, Men Pick a Woman your Size for Marriage…Tonto Dikeh Blows Hot

Pretty Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is seriously angry with some men that don’t have respect fro their woman at home either married or not.

The actress after going through some recent reports about a lady who was brutally dealt with by her husband, the actress had to share her own warning to such men that are still out there.

She stated that it is becoming unbearable that a woman will get beaten up by her husband and she will end up forgiving him while she still endures the violence.

Tonto noted that some of the men that beat their ladies today may have learnt or seen it from their homes while growing and that stuck to their brains as they get mature.

Read her warning below;

This is all too confusing, where is it in the Bible that says it's ok to beat up your spouse? How long do we keep forgiving and living a lie all in the name of our children, The SAME children if not removed from an abusive environment will grow up to be the Abuser Themselves. A man who hits a woman today has over time watched it happen before; it could never be a first time event half the time.

Protect your Children by making the right discussion for them, Marriage isn't supposed to be a battle field and even if it were, Men pick someone your own size. How long do we keep look and listening to society telling us how to live our lives? Same society that would blame you tomorrow if something tragic happens.

Society please be kind to women, give us the respect, Care and protection we deserve. MEN WOULD YOU LOVE TO SEE YOUR MOTHERS OR SISTERS BE TREATED THIS WAY??? THEN WHY DO IT TO US?? Listen it absolutely doesn't matter what a woman does to you, you have various options to walk away Not pose like a boxer in a ring with Mayweather.