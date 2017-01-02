Faces at Ali Baba’s 1st of January Concert (photos)
Comedian, Ali Baba’s much talked about January 1st concert has come and gone but not with the fact each year that passes by, it has always been a remarkable one.
Ali Baba might not have the perfect event planners but to a large extent, they have not failed him as they improve each year which ends up attracting important dignitaries to the event.
This year’s event was indeed a remarkable one as it saw large crowd turning out for the event but rather than talk much, have a glimpse at the various celebs that were spotted.
