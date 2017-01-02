If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Nollywood Media | 2 January 2017

Ubi Franklin with Wife, Lilian Esoro Pretends at Each Other at Comedy Event

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Controversial celebrity couple, Ubi Franklin and wife, Lilian Esoro, recently got many grumbling after they stepped out differently for the Ali Baba’s concert.

The two walked into the event room separately as they never bothered to have pictures together while they gave their phones differently for various shots.

Ubi in his usual manner was looking calm and calculated while his wife was seen hanging around with some friends and fans that came to get photo session with her.

Despite all their challenges, they still had a nice time out as they used the event to ease of the stress of the past year while planning on how to make great success this year 2017.


