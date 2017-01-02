If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

2 January 2017

Mercy Aigbe Steps out with Hubby to Have Fun at Night

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Recently, Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry, turned a year older and trust, no matter the busy schedule of her husband, he still created time to hang out with her.

Mr Gentry has constantly showed how much he loved his wife and despite that he does not speak to the press, he has not failed in showing his love in public.

The two love birds were spotted at the just concluded comedian, Ali Baba’s concert as they came to have a nice time still in the birthday mood.

Mercy has indeed done her best at ensuring that her man is always beside her and she has been doing it well. Maybe she is good in all aspects though.


