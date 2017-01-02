If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Trouble: It’s Better to Have One Wife Than Babymama…Actor, Kolade Oyewande

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

It’s a New Year and many have began or are already hoping things will turn better than the past year but while the hopes are still high, Popular Yoruba actor, Kolade Oyewande better known as Highlander, has gotten message for the youths.

The actor, reflecting at the high rate at which most people now get pregnant without officially getting married was disturbed as he warned that things should be done the proper way.

Kolade stated that the youths of nowadays needs to start thinking how to have a happy family which consists of one man one wife rather than babymamas everywhere.

In his words, “Oh Lord, help youths of nowadays to stop just having babymama, but a happy family…one wife is the best, no matter how riches you have got now.”

But it seems things went bad after he shared his thoughts as he immediately deleted the post which seems to have triggered anger among his fans.


