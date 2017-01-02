Actor, Chinedu Ikedieze’s Sister Welcomes Baby Girl

Popular Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze popularly known as Aki, has been making headlines this New Year, after it was rumoured that the actor has just welcomed his first child with wife.

While many continue to send in their congratulatory messages, the actor chose to seat back and laugh at how fast Nigerian are quick to say things without reading.

The actor had shared the good news of the arrival of his niece on January 1st, 2017 but many never took time to read what he wrote as he indicated that it was his niece and not his child.

According to what he wrote, “UNTO US A CHILD IS BORN. #gracious God #my beautiful niece”

Well, it goes to show that he has lots of people that wish him well, but the actor is not in a rush to do things yet as he and his wife are having the best time of their union