Singer, Yemi Alade, Sets to Perform at This Year’s Grammy Awards

What a good way to start the New Year for singer, Yemi Alade, as she just got an unexpected mail from the Grammy award organizers.

The singer was shocked to get an invitation to the fourth coming Grammy Awards and she could not keep it to herself as she decided to share the good news.

It’s not easy but it could be best described as the grace of God locating her among many and with her attendance and performance, she will be hoping that someday, she also gets the chance of walking home with the awards.