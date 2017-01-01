If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Sightings | 1 January 2017 01:59 CET

See the Fish Singer, Duncan Mighty Bought to Celebrate New Year 2017

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Port Harcourt base singer, Duncan Mighty, is just so blessed that he can afford to eat anything he feels like and thank God he is not the selective type of person.

The singer in celebrating the New Year, could not relax any better as he ordered for nicely seasoned fish which will be amounting to the sum of N10 thousand.

He shared the photos of his meal while sending his new year message to his teaming fans who have got his back from day one.


