Must Read: Actress, Halima Abubakar Makes Shocking Revelation

Hmm, it’s 2017, and fans are already getting to see a different way of life of some of their favourite celebrities just like Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has just signaled.

The actress has gotten many of her fans worried after she announced that she is quitting popular picture social media for best reasons known to her.

Halima stated that beginning from 2017, her fans will have to miss her on the social media. Many are still wondering what could have possibly pushed her to take such decision as they hope she comes back soon.

In her words, "With gratitude to God almighty I say thank you all for a wonderful 2016I thank you all, who contributed in my growth. But I regret to announce my exit from Instagram. God bless you all and I love you. Gosh will miss you all,"