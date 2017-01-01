If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Couples/Break-ups | 1 January 2017 01:02 CET

Tiwa Savage, Hubby Starts 2017 in Good Way

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

The Year 2017, will be a good one for ever loving couple, Tiwa Savage and her hubby, Teebillz, as the two have decided to let go the past and are back together.

Tiwa and her hubby were spotted at an event recently and one without being told could see how happy they are together showing that they have really missed each other.

With such success story of them coming back, it is hoped that some other entertainers who are having challenges in their marriage could allow peace to reign and settle their differences.


Couples/Break-ups

Poverty makes a man live in hope and uncertainty
By: Prof

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists