Tiwa Savage, Hubby Starts 2017 in Good Way

The Year 2017, will be a good one for ever loving couple, Tiwa Savage and her hubby, Teebillz, as the two have decided to let go the past and are back together.

Tiwa and her hubby were spotted at an event recently and one without being told could see how happy they are together showing that they have really missed each other.

With such success story of them coming back, it is hoped that some other entertainers who are having challenges in their marriage could allow peace to reign and settle their differences.