If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Fanbox | 1 January 2017 00:51 CET

Thank God We are Alive to See 2017, Happy New Year

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Hurray!! Thank God for sparing our lives to see the New Year 2017, and despite all the challenges faced in many countries, we are still able to see the New Year and we hope it comes with greater expectations.

As we step into the New Year, all our favours shall be met and God’s blessings shall fill our homes and well wishers around.

May this New Year 2017 bring peace around the world and may the land be bountifully blessed and may we soar high through the grace of God.

From Nollywoodgists.com we say Happy New Year World


Fanbox

When we read scripture without listening to God.. Scripture is like just a mere book.
By: Ayodeji Idowu

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists