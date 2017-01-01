Thank God We are Alive to See 2017, Happy New Year

Hurray!! Thank God for sparing our lives to see the New Year 2017, and despite all the challenges faced in many countries, we are still able to see the New Year and we hope it comes with greater expectations.

As we step into the New Year, all our favours shall be met and God’s blessings shall fill our homes and well wishers around.

May this New Year 2017 bring peace around the world and may the land be bountifully blessed and may we soar high through the grace of God.

From Nollywoodgists.com we say Happy New Year World