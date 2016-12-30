Go Inside The Most Stylish Pyjama Party Ever

Last night in Lagos on the eve of the New Year’s weekend, Toke Makinwa threw a fabulous pyjama party. Taking over the luxurious pamper house, Oasis Med Spa in Ikoyi; Toke brought together a coterie of A-listers including Tiwa Savage, Elohor Aisien, Arese Ugwu, Gbemi Olagbegi-Olateru for a festive evening that ranged from sipping Ciroc Negroni and Cocoloso cocktails to pillow fights.

Also joining in the fun? Fashionable girls including Bolanle Olakunni, Latasha Ngwube and Yvonne Nwosu joined the ‘no-boys allowed’ night toasting to a year of success. Toke’s close friends were treated to sweet and savoury treats in silky robes and ankara-style pyjamas. Between the guest list and the dress code, it certainly makes for one of the most glamorous "pyjama parties" Lagos has ever seen.