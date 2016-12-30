Chief Prince Donatus Okonkwo Confirms Miss Nigeria 2016 For Miss Intercontinental World Pageant.

The Billionaire Chief Executive Director of Tetrazzini Group of Company and CEO of Miss Intercontinental Africa few days ago confirmed Chioma Obiadi Stephenie as Nigeria's representative at the 2017 Miss Intercontinental World pageant involving over 90 Countries across the world.

The Zzini Media director presented the confirmation letter at the coronation night of 40th Editio‎n of the Miss Nigeria Beauty pageant held at Eko Hotels.

Watch the exclusive crowning and confirmation video from Zzini Media Online and Nigeria Fashion TV.