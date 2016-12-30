Peter Okoye Lavishes Money on Japanese Puppies

Peter Okoye of the P-Square fame has decided to surprise his kids as he just acquired two puppies for them which he named as Yoki and Yoko, a Japanese name.

Although the puppies, according to him are for his kids, but trust his fans as some advised that he could have spent the money on textbooks rather than on puppies.

Showing them off, he wrote, “Got them for my kids..Welcome to the family Yoki and Yoko #Shitsu”