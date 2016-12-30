Oritse Femi’s Grandma Still Looking Young at her Old Age

There is no place like home and for singer, Oritse Femi, family is more important to him before every other thing comes in.

The singer recently stopped by to checkup on his grandma, who is still looking young at her age and that goes to show that the singer has been playing his role well as a successful grandchild along with his younger brother who is a Marine officer.

Rather than show off drinks and ladies to the world, he was proud top show off his grandma as his fans were surprised that he still has a grandma who was still young and to crown it all, he looks so much like her.